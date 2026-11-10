In Israel, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc is seeking to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Israeli media reports, changing the speaker would give the bloc greater control over the legislative agenda while Eisenkot negotiates the formation of a governing coalition, Anadolu Agency reports.

Candidate from the Yashar party

Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed to nominate a candidate from Eisenkot’s Yashar party for the position of speaker, Channel 12 reported. The candidate’s name is to be determined after consultations with other parties in the bloc.

The new Knesset is scheduled to hold its first session on Tuesday, when lawmakers will take the oath of office. Eisenkot’s bloc consists of four parties and holds 48 of the parliament’s 120 seats, while at least 61 votes are needed to replace Ohana.

The bloc’s legislative priorities

The bloc’s priorities include barring politicians facing criminal charges from forming or leading a government, establishing a state commission to investigate Hamas’s attacks on Israel in October 2023, and repealing legislation adopted as part of Netanyahu’s judicial reform.

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The proposed ban could apply to Netanyahu, who is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. However, he has not been found guilty.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party declined to support Yashar’s request, saying that a new speaker should be elected after a government is formed. According to Channel 14, sources close to Eisenkot said he was prepared to seek support from Arab parties, which hold 19 seats in the Knesset.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after receiving recommendations from 67 lawmakers, while 46 legislators recommended Netanyahu. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, with the possibility of extending this period by up to 14 more days.

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