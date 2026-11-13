Hong Kong developer New World Development has appointed banks to prepare a rights issue that could raise up to HK$25 billion, or $3.19 billion. Bloomberg reported this, citing people familiar with the matter, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Possible rights issue

According to Bloomberg, the planned New World Development rights issue could amount to as much as HK$25 billion. The agency published this information on Friday, November 13, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also cited the exchange rate: one US dollar was equivalent to 7.8442 Hong Kong dollars. At this rate, HK$25 billion amounts to about $3.19 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Share trading suspended

Trading in New World Development shares was suspended on Friday. According to a filing submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange before trading opened, this happened pending the company's release of inside information.

The source did not specify the content of this information and did not provide official confirmation from New World Development of the terms of the possible rights issue.

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