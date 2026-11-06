OpenAI has raised $11 billion in new funding — the initial part of a round reported by Bloomberg on November 6. The agency cited people familiar with the matter.

Company valuation

According to Bloomberg, the round values OpenAI at $1.25 trillion. The report does not specify the total size of the round or when subsequent funding stages may take place.

The brief report also does not name the participants in the deal. No other details of its terms or the timing of further funding were provided.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Source of information

Channel NewsAsia published a brief Reuters report outlining Bloomberg's information. The funding details are based on information from people familiar with the progress of the deal.

The article does not include a comment from OpenAI regarding the reported terms of the new funding and the company's valuation.

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