SpaceX and Tesla have advanced in talks over a possible merger, and the deal could be announced as early as December 2026. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report citing Bloomberg. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the course of the talks.

Possible timing of the announcement

According to Bloomberg, the companies also discussed an option under which the merger announcement would be postponed until early 2027. The talks concern a potential deal rather than a merger that has already been concluded. SpaceX and Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment on this information.

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Combining Musk’s business areas

The companies are led by Elon Musk. Last month, he called a possible merger “a good idea.” The proposed combination could bring together under one corporate roof his areas related to artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles and aerospace.

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