Blue Origin plans to conduct the next launch of its New Glenn rocket in January 2027. Earlier, the company’s founder Jeff Bezos said the launch could take place in December 2026, and even joked about a possible date of December 31.

New launch timeline

The Verge reports on the new schedule, citing CNBC and the Financial Times. According to these outlets, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp sent employees a memo about the updated timeline. CNBC reported that the new launch window is about 10 days later than the company’s previous target.

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Launch pad restoration

The schedule change is linked to a May explosion at the New Glenn launch pad. It damaged the pad ahead of a flight that was supposed to send Amazon Leo satellites into space. According to CNBC, Limp also noted that adverse weather affected the restoration of the pad.

In the memo, Limp said that the minor timeline adjustment does not diminish the importance of the work already completed and the tasks ahead. He called returning New Glenn to flight Blue Origin’s top priority.

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