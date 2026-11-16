BMW Classic has unveiled a prototype of the E38-generation BMW M7 that was kept secret for nearly three decades. The car never entered series production, but within the company it was called the M7. Motor1 reports.

Engine and gearbox from the M5

The prototype was based on a BMW 740i that underwent substantial modifications. The sedan received a naturally aspirated 4.9-liter S62 V8 and a six-speed manual transmission from the E39-generation BMW M5. The engine produces 394 hp at 6,600 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheels.

The car's claimed top speed is 250 km/h, the same as the electronically limited E39 M5. The prototype weighs 1,875 kg. Externally, the M7 is almost indistinguishable from the regular E38-generation 7 Series sedan.

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Restrained appearance and interior

Its exterior features include dark multi-spoke BBS wheels and four exhaust tips, with two on each side of the rear bumper. At the same time, the prototype has no large air intakes, aggressively redesigned bumpers, or prominent M badges.

The interior is trimmed in black and beige leather. An M steering wheel and the lever for the six-speed manual transmission also point to the unusual version of the 7 Series. A telephone handset is fitted into the rear center console, a characteristic detail of cars from the late 1990s.

BMW did not explain why the M7 remained a one-off prototype. Motor1 suggests that the decision may have been influenced by the V12-powered 750i, which was the flagship of the standard 7 Series lineup, as well as the presence of the more compact and lighter E39 M5 with a similar V8.

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