BMW has begun mass production of the iX5 electric crossover at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, United States. This is the company’s first fully electric model assembled in the country. As Electrek reports, the facility currently produces around 70 iX5 vehicles per day.

BMW invested $1.7 billion in expanding the Spartanburg plant for electric vehicle production and in building a new battery assembly facility in Woodruff. BMW Plant Woodruff officially opened on November 13, and mass production of sixth-generation Gen6 batteries began there. They are intended for future BMW X-series electric models, starting with the iX5.

Range and charging

BMW estimates the range of the iX5 60 xDrive with a 144 kWh battery at up to 456 miles, or approximately 734 km. The company had previously cited an estimate of up to 435 miles. During a demonstration in Southern California, the iX5 60 xDrive reached a peak charging power of 464 kW. According to BMW, this makes it possible to add up to 170 miles of range in 10 minutes.

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The model is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a combined output of 578 hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. The manufacturer claims acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and the ability to tow a trailer weighing up to 6,000 pounds.

Equipment and batteries

The iX5 interior uses Neue Klasse design and technology solutions: a 17.9-inch central display, the Panoramic Vision system along the lower part of the windshield, and an optional 14.6-inch passenger display. The vehicle also received a Double-X light signature that combines the headlights, daytime running lights, position lights, and turn signals.

Initially, the iX5 will use battery cells manufactured in China. A BMW representative confirmed that by the end of the decade, the company will switch to cells from LG Energy Solution’s facility in Arizona. The vehicles are expected to reach US dealers in early 2027, with the iX5 60 xDrive starting at $79,800.

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