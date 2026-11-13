BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the United States due to a fire hazard that may arise when the engine is switched off. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advised owners of these vehicles to park them outdoors, away from buildings and other vehicles, until repairs are completed.

Reason for the recall

As The Independent reports, the cause is a leaking electrical connector for the water pump. Water may get into it, which can cause a short circuit and increase the risk of fire.

These models were already recalled in 2024 due to a water pump problem, but they now require another repair. BMW is still developing a solution. According to federal regulators, the company identified 10 fires that may potentially be linked to the defect; they occurred after service work carried out under the 2024 campaign. NHTSA is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Models in the campaign

The following BMW vehicles are covered by the recall:

3 Series and 5 Series from model years 2012–2016;

X1 from model years 2012–2015, Z4 from model years 2012–2016, and X3 from model years 2013–2017;

2 Series Coupe from model years 2014–2016 and 2 Series Convertible from model years 2015–2016;

3 Series Sportswagon from model years 2014–2016 and 328xi Gran Turismo from model years 2014–2016;

4 Series Convertible and Coupe from model years 2014–2016, as well as 4 Series Gran Coupe from model years 2015–2016;

X4 from model years 2015–2018 and X5 xDrive40e from model years 2016–2018.

Repairs at BMW dealerships will be free once a solution becomes available. Owner letters are planned to be sent starting December 25, 2026. From then on, vehicle identification numbers and license plates can also be checked in the NHTSA recall database.

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