Starting in December, BMW will begin rolling out a software update in the United States that will allow vehicles equipped with the Highway & Commuting Assistant system to independently stop at red traffic lights and resume driving after the light turns green. InsideEVs reports.

Update for vehicles in the United States

The feature will be available for vehicles running BMW Operating System X, including the new iX3 and iX5. According to BMW, the system can automatically brake to a complete stop. Once the green light comes on, the vehicle will either set off independently or prompt the driver to continue driving.

The ability to automatically stop and set off at traffic lights has been available in other markets, including Germany, for some time. In the United States, it will become part of the Highway & Commuting Assistant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other software changes

Overall, BMW plans to distribute a new software version from December to about 16 million vehicles in 88 countries. The update includes five new functions and improvements to 19 existing features related to driver assistance systems, navigation, charging, multimedia and comfort. It covers vehicles with BMW Operating System 8.5, 9 and X.

For vehicles with Operating System 9 and X, BMW Maps will add Google Maps Places data. Amazon Prime Video will become available for all vehicles with Operating System X, as well as for the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, X1 and X3 models. Some hybrid and electric models will receive forecasts of public charging station occupancy based on historical data.

BMW also said that some vehicles with Operating System 8 will be able to upgrade to version 8.5 free of charge remotely or for a fee at a dealer. The company did not specify the list of models eligible for the free upgrade.

Read us on