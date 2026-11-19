New Zealand's rugby national team has named its squad for the match against England, which will take place on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium in London, United Kingdom. According to Channel NewsAsia, hooker Codie Taylor will return to the starting lineup and captain the team, while Beauden Barrett will play his 150th Test match for the national side.

Eight changes to the lineup

Coach Dave Rennie made eight changes after New Zealand's unexpected defeat to Wales last weekend. Following that result, New Zealand is one point ahead of South Africa in the Southern Hemisphere teams' table in the Nations Championship.

Taylor will replace Asafo Aumua at hooker. Ethan de Groot will return at loosehead prop in place of George Bower, Fabian Holland will replace Josh Lord in the second row, and Tupou Vaa'i will start at flanker instead of Anton Segner.

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Damian McKenzie will play at fly-half, while Cam Roigard will be at scrum-half. Richie Mo'unga and Cortez Ratima, who formed the halfback pairing in the previous match, will start this time among the substitutes.

Milestones for Barrett and Lienert-Brown

Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan have returned to the lineup after injuries. Centre Anton Lienert-Brown will play his 100th Test match for New Zealand.

Beauden Barrett will start alongside his brothers Jordie and Scott. In his 150th match, he will extend his own record among backline players in world rugby and move closer to New Zealand's national team record: Sam Whitelock played 153 Tests for the side.

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