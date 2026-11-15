MMA fighter Ciryl Gane defended the UFC heavyweight championship title for the first time, defeating American Josh Hokit by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States. All three judges scored the bout 48-47 in favor of the Frenchman. This was reported by The National.

How the fight unfolded

At the start of the fight, Hokit landed a takedown, but Gane quickly got back up and responded with jabs, uppercuts and an overhand. At the end of the first round, the American executed a throw just over 30 seconds before the bell.

In the second round, Hokit pressed his opponent more actively, exchanged heavy right hands and worked in the clinch against the fence. In the third five-minute round, he again took Gane to the ground, then landed elbow strikes in the clinch and stepped on his opponent's feet.

In the fourth round, as Hokit's strikes began to lose power, Gane seized the initiative. He answered attempts to clinch against the fence with body shots, knees to the torso and short uppercuts. In the fifth round, the Frenchman stopped his opponent's takedown attempts, cut the area above Hokit's left eye and dominated the striking exchanges until the final bell.

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Possible next opponents

After the fight, Gane said: “It was an incredible fight.” Hokit, in turn, stated: “Resilience builds character.”

Among Gane's possible opponents, The National names Tom Aspinall, who earlier in 2026 vacated the belt because of an eye injury sustained in a fight with Gane. That bout at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi ended as a no contest, and Aspinall is still awaiting medical clearance to return to his career.

Another contender could be the No. 2-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, who defeated Rizvan Kuniev in Abu Dhabi last month. Another option for the champion could be the winner of the bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira, scheduled for December 12.

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