WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defeated Welshman Gerome Warburton by unanimous decision in a 10-round non-title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight was held at a catchweight of 165 pounds, Sky Sports News reports.

Unanimous judges’ decision

In the first three rounds, both boxers acted cautiously, but Adames then increased the pressure and began pinning his opponent against the ropes more often. Warburton, who fought from a southpaw stance, mostly moved backward and worked with his jab.

In the fifth round, Adames landed a right hand to the body and then struck the head. He remained the more aggressive fighter until the end of the bout. The judges awarded him the victory by scores of 100:90, 99:91 and 98:92.

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After the fight, Adames said that his opponent had been focused more on lasting the full distance than on winning. He also stated that he was ready to fight any opponent in weight classes from 160 to 168 pounds.

Other fights of the evening

Former world champion Jason Moloney also defeated Mexican Andres Teran by unanimous decision in a 10-round bantamweight bout. The judges’ scores were 99:91, 98:92 and 97:93. The Australian controlled the final round and landed a cross to his opponent’s jaw in the ninth.

French super middleweight contender Bruno Surace won by unanimous decision over Polish southpaw Kamil Bednarek.

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