WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will face Welsh boxer Jerome Warburton in a non-title bout on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place at a 165-pound catchweight, and Adames' title will not be on the line.

As Sky Sports News reports, Adames is preparing for major title fights next year. He is unbeaten at middleweight, with victories over Serhii Derevianchenko, Julian Williams, Terrell Gausha and Austin Williams. His fight with Hamzah Sheeraz also ended in a draw.

An opportunity for Warburton

Warburton is a former Welsh champion. He previously defeated Nathan Heaney, a former British champion, twice in a row. The bout with Adames will give the Welshman an opportunity to make a name for himself at the highest level of the middleweight division.

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London boxer Denzel Bentley, following his recent victory over Shane Mosley Jr., said he wants another chance at a title fight. His priorities are bouts with Adames or IBF champion Aaron McKenna, who are both, along with him, part of the Zuffa Boxing camp.

Denzel Bentley's plans

Bentley considers Adames the favorite in the fight against Warburton. In his view, the Welshman is a technical boxer but may lack sufficient punching power to contain the WBC champion. Bentley is prepared to consider a fight with Adames in the summer or after the summer of 2027 if that bout is guaranteed; otherwise, he wants to return to the ring at the beginning of the year.

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