Cheavon Clarke stopped former world champion Chris Billam-Smith early in a cruiserweight bout at the Copper Box Arena. Clarke knocked his opponent down twice and became the first boxer to stop Billam-Smith early.

Clarke calls himself a world-class boxer

“I’ve always been a world-class fighter. I was just waiting for the world to see it. This fight gave me the opportunity to demonstrate it. We’re getting closer to that,” Clarke said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Clarke called Billam-Smith a resilient opponent but noted that excessive resilience can be harmful in boxing. According to him, every fighter has a day when they can no longer withstand punches, and for Billam-Smith, that day was this bout.

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A rematch is not a priority

At the same time, Clarke does not believe that this defeat should end Billam-Smith’s career. He noted that his opponent has championship experience and can continue competing, and urged people not to write him off.

Clarke suggested that Billam-Smith would need time to recover and that a rematch is not currently a priority for him. The boxer said he holds a higher position in the rankings and wants to face opponents ranked above him.

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