Boxer Cheavon Clarke defeated Chris Billam-Smith by stoppage in the seventh round of their bout at the Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. For Billam-Smith, a former WBO cruiserweight world champion, it was the first stoppage loss of his career.

Two knockdowns in the seventh round

As Sky Sports News reports, Clarke knocked his opponent down with a right hand in the seventh round. Billam-Smith got back up, but Clarke continued his attack and knocked him down for a second time as he tried to move away from the ropes.

After another attack by Clarke with right hooks near the ropes, referee Lee Every stopped the fight. Billam-Smith immediately shook his head in protest of the referee's decision.

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History of the rivalry

Clarke had already defeated Billam-Smith ten years earlier — in an important final of the national amateur championship. Billam-Smith then went from amateur boxing to winning a professional world championship title, but Clarke again prevailed in their rivalry.

After the fight, Billam-Smith said that he had taken a heavy shot and made a mistake, while believing that he had been winning the bout before the stoppage. He added that it was their third meeting and that Clarke had won all three, and also expressed a desire for a rematch. Clarke said he does not pay attention to his underdog status.

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