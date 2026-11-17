Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31 after spending three months in a medically induced coma following serious injuries sustained during a fight. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Injuries after fight in Dublin

In August, Reeves was knocked out by Gary Cully in a super-lightweight bout in Dublin. Local media in the athlete's hometown of Limerick reported that he underwent surgery after the fight and was later placed in a medically induced coma.

According to these media outlets, Reeves contracted an infection over the weekend, which led to his death on Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reactions and sporting results

Promotional company Queensberry said it was saddened by the news of the boxer's death. The company described Reeves as an exceptionally talented athlete, a role model and an inspiration to his community.

In a social media post, Gary Cully called Reeves a bright personality and a gentleman. During his professional career, Lee Reeves recorded 16 victories in 18 fights, including 11 by knockout.

The boxer's former trainer, Jonathan O'Brien, wrote that Reeves fought until the end. The athlete's sister, Jessie, also expressed her condolences on social media.

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