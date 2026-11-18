Australian boxer Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from his bout against Deontay Wilder due to a hand injury that he aggravated during training. The fight was due to take place on December 11 in Cardiff on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's bout, Sky Sports reports.

Injury aggravation

Opetaia, who competes in the cruiserweight division, was set to fight in the heavyweight category for the first time. His co-promoter Mick Francis said that the boxer suffered a hand injury during his September bout against Noel Mikaelian, and the injury later worsened in training.

According to Francis, Opetaia had been counting on this bout, but will now focus on a full recovery and continue pursuing undisputed world champion status in the cruiserweight division.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacement candidates

Wilder may get another opponent for the Cardiff event. Derek Chisora, who already boxed Wilder earlier this year, publicly stated his readiness to step into the ring.

British heavyweight Richard Riakporhe also addressed Wilder on social media and said he was ready to go 12 rounds with less than four weeks remaining before the fight. Johnny Fisher also put forward his candidacy, while Frazer Clarke called for a bout between two Olympic bronze medallists.

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