The British Boxing Board of Control has allowed former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. As Anadolu Agency reports, the 38-year-old Fury underwent the required medical checks ahead of the bout.

Medical clearance before the fight

British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports that Fury was granted clearance the previous day and had completed all required medical checks. According to him, the promoter was informed of this in the morning.

The regulator began reviewing the boxer's health condition after comments by his wife, Paris Fury, in a new Netflix documentary. She suggested that her husband had allegedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Earlier, the boxing board stated that it could bar Fury from the fight if it deemed him medically unfit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Clarification from the boxer's wife

On Thursday, Paris Fury withdrew her previous statement and explained that her husband had never been diagnosed with schizophrenia, although he had shown symptoms associated with the condition. Following the clarification, Netflix updated the documentary before its release on Friday.

Fury, a two-time heavyweight world champion, had previously spoken publicly about depression and other mental health difficulties after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Read us on