Iranian boxer, coach and political prisoner Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani has been awarded the Magnitsky Award in the Outstanding Human Rights Defender category at a ceremony in London, United Kingdom. He is being held in Vakilabad prison in northeastern Iran, has been sentenced to death three times and is one of seven athletes facing execution in the country.

Appeal from prison

As The Guardian reports, in a written appeal from prison, Vafaei Sani accepted the award on behalf of people who have been imprisoned, tortured, intimidated or sentenced to death for aspiring to a free Iran.

“The regime demands repentance, televised confessions and capitulation from us. But our response is clear: we will never surrender, we will never submit to humiliation,” he said. The boxer also said that he would not bow to oppression until the people of Iran are free.

Sentence and reaction

The 31-year-old Vafaei Sani was arrested in 2020 for taking part in nationwide protests in 2019. He was also accused of supporting the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran.

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According to Amnesty International, in September 2024 he was sentenced to death for the third time for “corruption on earth” following a grossly unfair trial. Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentence on October 4, 2025.

According to The Guardian, Vafaei Sani was tortured after his arrest and held in solitary confinement for a prolonged period. Athletes, human rights organizations and legal experts have called for his immediate release and the annulment of his death sentence.

Executions in Iran

According to calculations by the human rights organization Hengaw, at least 710 people have been executed in Iran since the beginning of 2026, including 79 political and religious prisoners. In an October report, the organization said that at least 106 participants in the January protests had been sentenced to death, with 35 of those sentences already carried out.

In Vakilabad prison, where Vafaei Sani is held, five people have been executed in connection with the protests, while another 15 are awaiting the implementation of death sentences, Hengaw said.

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