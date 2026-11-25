Daniel Dubois will defend the WBO heavyweight world championship title against Joseph Parker on January 30. The fight will take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, Sky Sports reports.

Postponed fight

Dubois and Parker were scheduled to meet in 2025 in a fight for the IBF title. However, Dubois fell ill and withdrew from the bout three days before it was due to take place. Parker then knocked out Martin Bakole, who agreed to replace the opponent at the last minute.

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Later, the New Zealander lost a fight for the interim WBO title to Fabio Wardley. According to Sky Sports, in August Parker said he would be able to continue his career after the suspension imposed following a failed doping test in October 2025 was lifted.

Road to the title fight

Last year, Dubois lost the IBF belt in a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but after that he defeated Wardley twice before the limit and won and retained the full WBO title. Parker had previously also defeated Deontay Wilder and Zhang Zhilei. He had already held the WBO belt, but lost it to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

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