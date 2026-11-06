Boxers Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han will contest a unification bout for three lightweight championship titles on February 20 in El Paso, Texas. At stake will be the WBC and WBO belts held by Dubois, as well as the WBA title owned by Han, Sky Sports News reports.

Fight in Han's hometown

The bout will take place at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center complex. Dubois, from London, will travel to El Paso, Han's hometown.

Dubois said she aims to take the WBA title and make another step toward becoming the undisputed champion of the division. She thanked promotional company Most Valuable Promotions and Sky for organizing the fight.

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The champions' paths

Caroline Dubois turned professional in 2022. In amateur boxing, she won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, competed at four European youth championships and represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. In April, she unified the WBC and WBO titles by defeating Terri Harper, and in August she defended them against Amelia Moore.

Stephanie Han won the vacant WBA title in 2025 by knocking out Hannah Terlep in the first round. She then defended the belt three times, including defeating Holly Holm twice. Han won her most recent fight against Holm in May in El Paso.

Han called the upcoming bout an opportunity to unify the titles in her weight class and move closer to becoming the undisputed champion.

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