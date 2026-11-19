Bulgaria’s Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation said that hackers stole more than 62 million pages of government documents as part of a cyberespionage operation that lasted five years. As Anadolu Agency reports, the perpetrators had unauthorized access to state networks since 2021.

Volume of stolen data

According to Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev, the attackers downloaded at least 130 gigabytes of documents, equivalent to more than 62 million pages. The ministry noted that the collected information concerned government activities.

As of the time of the report, the investigation had found no evidence that citizens’ personal data had been compromised. The cyberespionage operation was detected in August after a new national cybersecurity monitoring system recorded suspicious activity in government networks.

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Network access blocked

After the incident was detected, the authorities created a joint working group involving security and intelligence services, the ministries of defense and interior, police, and cybersecurity specialists. The systems affected by the incident were isolated, and the attackers’ access to government infrastructure was blocked.

The ministry also said that it had terminated all identified unauthorized connections to prevent further access through compromised systems. The affected infrastructure will remain under enhanced monitoring for 90 days to detect possible attempts to regain access.

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