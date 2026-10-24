In Bolivia, former national police intelligence director Juan Marcelo Ferrufino was detained on October 23. Investigators link the case to items that may have been removed from a house in Santa Cruz de la Sierra after the March detention of Uruguayan national Sebastián Marset, who was wanted by the United States. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Five preliminary charges

According to Santa Cruz prosecutor Jimmy López, the arrest warrant for Ferrufino includes five preliminary charges: misappropriation of state property, failure to perform official duties, theft, a public official demanding an improper benefit, and passive bribery. The prosecutor's office has not publicly specified which actions are attributed to each of the individuals involved.

Ferrufino was detained in El Alto and taken to the Felcc Special Force to Fight Crime unit, El Deber and the ANF agency reported. At the same time, the Unitel television channel indicated that the detention took place in La Paz. Ferrufino's lawyer, Marcelo Galván, stated that his client had given explanations to investigators and would later be brought before a judge who will determine his legal status.

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Other individuals involved and seized items

The warrant also concerns Colonel Óscar Fernando Moreno, the former head of national police intelligence, who is currently in reserve, and Erick Salvador Correa. According to López, a complaint in this case had previously been dismissed, but the investigation was reopened after new evidence emerged.

On October 20, Opinión, citing unnamed sources, reported that police officers allegedly removed several suitcases containing at least $4 million and valuable watches from Marset's house. Vice President Edmand Lara called for these claims to be checked. Moreno's lawyer, Freddy Velásquez, called the information about the suitcases false and stated that there is an inventory of the property from a safe containing money and watches that was handed over to prosecutors.

Marset's detention

Sebastián Marset was detained in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on March 13, 2026, after which he was transferred to the United States. He is being held in Alexandria, Virginia, where a case involving money laundering and narcoterrorism charges is being considered. The sources cited by The Rio Times do not directly link Ferrufino's case to the US proceedings against Marset.

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