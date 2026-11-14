Saudi company The Helicopter Company (THC) has signed definitive agreements to purchase 12 business jets from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier. Bombardier valued the order at approximately $568 million at 2026 list prices. As AeroTime reports, the deal was announced on November 13, 2026.

12 aircraft and options for another 48

The order includes five Challenger 3500 aircraft, five Global 5500s and two Global 8000s. It converted a letter of intent announced at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2026 into a binding order.

The agreements also provide options for another 48 aircraft across these three models. THC will decide at its own discretion whether to exercise them. If all options are exercised, the company’s business jet fleet could grow to 60 aircraft. Bombardier described this as the largest business aviation fleet order in Saudi Arabia to date.

Entry into business aviation

THC is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has operated since mid-2019. Its fleet includes more than 60 helicopters used for emergency medical services, aerial work, private charters and tourist flights.

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The Bombardier aircraft will become the first fixed-wing aircraft in THC’s fleet. In its July letter of intent, the company said it planned to use them for charter services and aircraft management. THC Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Martinez said the deal marks the company’s entry into business aviation amid growing demand in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Aircraft for different routes

The Challenger 3500 is intended primarily for regional flights, including within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It typically has nine passenger seats, a maximum capacity of 10 people and a range of 6,297 km. The Global 5500 accommodates up to 16 passengers and has a range of 10,927 km, while the Global 8000 has a range of 14,816 km. According to Bombardier, the latter model can operate nonstop flights between Riyadh and Los Angeles.

As part of the agreements, Bombardier also committed to making long-term strategic investments in Saudi Arabia, including establishing a local presence. The manufacturer did not disclose details or timelines for such investments.

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