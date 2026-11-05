Debt in developing countries rose to a record $9.4 trillion last year. At the same time, the poorest states are paying the highest interest rates on new loans since the late 1980s, according to the World Bank’s annual International Debt Report, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the World Bank, developing countries’ debt increased by 5.5% over the past year. This was the fastest growth in four years, driven largely by more active lending by the private sector.

High borrowing costs

Countries eligible for concessional financing from the World Bank raised new loans at an average annual rate of 8.2%. This is the highest figure since the late 1980s. Preliminary data for 2026 indicate that lending remained active, but interest rates were high because of rising global financing costs.

The World Bank cited examples of recent borrowing: Laos borrowed at 11.5%, the Republic of the Congo at 13.88%, and Kenya at 9.2%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

World Bank Chief Statistician Haishan Fu said that access to international financing for low- and middle-income countries has improved, but its cost has not. According to her, these states are borrowing more and paying more, leaving them with fewer funds for long-term development.

Impact on domestic spending

The World Bank noted that the increasingly high cost of servicing external debt limits governments’ ability to invest in the future. The institution’s analysis also showed that global shocks have a stronger impact on food availability in countries with heavy debt burdens. The bank estimates that the debt burden may be linked to reduced availability of healthy food during periods of global stress.

The UK government is preparing to promote a new debt initiative during the country’s G20 presidency next year. Possible proposals include using the balance sheets of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to buy back outstanding debt, extend repayment terms, and reduce interest rates.

At the same time, the current situation is more complicated than before the 2005 G8 summit in Gleneagles, when states agreed to write off billions of pounds in debt. Creditors are now more often private bondholders rather than governments.

Read us on