“Bournemouth” defeated “Celta” 2-1 in a Europa League match at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos. The English team played with 10 men from the 23rd minute after Bafodé Diakité was sent off, but came back to win.

Match progress

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute: Iago Aspas cut in from the right side of the penalty area and struck into the far corner. Before that, Pablo Durán’s goal was disallowed for offside.

After a VAR review, Diakité’s yellow card was changed to a red for a late foul on Couhaib Driouech. Early in the second half, Álvaro Rodríguez headed in Amine Adli’s cross to level the score.

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Tenth consecutive victory

Rayan scored the winning goal in the 78th minute. Adrien Truffert intercepted the ball and started the attack, while Marcus Tavernier laid the ball off for Rayan to shoot.

As Sky Sports News reports, this victory was Bournemouth’s 10th in a row in all competitions and extended the club record. The team also became the first English side to win its opening five matches in a major European competition.

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