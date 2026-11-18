In Germany, football club Borussia Dortmund will not extend its sponsorship agreement with Rheinmetall, Germany's largest arms manufacturer, after the current contract expires in June 2027. The decision, made after two years of protests and criticism from fans, was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Contract to end in 2027

Carsten Cramer, a Borussia Dortmund executive, confirmed that the agreement will not be renewed after it expires. According to him, the partnership had been controversial from the outset, and ending the cooperation will reduce the club's financial capacity. He noted that Borussia will have to review its planned investments and seek viable solutions.

Rheinmetall became a partner of the club in 2024. The company's logo was placed on advertising media and other surfaces, including at Dortmund's 83,000-capacity Westfalenstadion. The value of the agreement was estimated at €7–9 million per year.

Protests by club members

At Borussia's general meeting in 2024, 556 of the 855 club members present voted against the deal in a non-binding vote. A total of 247 people supported the partnership, while another 52 abstained. Cramer said that this result influenced the final decision.

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Some fans opposed the cooperation because Rheinmetall sells weapons primarily to Germany, Ukraine and NATO. Critics believed that the presence of an arms manufacturer at the club contradicted Borussia's declared values, as it advocates for a society free of racism, antisemitism, hostility toward LGBTQIA+ people, sexism, violence and discrimination.

Fan influence in the Bundesliga

Cramer called the cooperation with Rheinmetall an exceptional and isolated case. He also referred to the “50+1” principle, under which German football clubs are predominantly controlled by their members, meaning that management must take fans' voices into account.

Borussia is not the first Bundesliga club to review commercial arrangements after criticism from fans. Bayern previously ended its cooperation with the tourism division of the Rwandan government before the contract expired, and two years earlier it withdrew from its deal with Qatar Airways.

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