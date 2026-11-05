German automotive components supplier Bosch plans to cut another 750 jobs in its mobility division at its development site in Abstatt, Baden-Württemberg, by the end of 2029. The company confirmed its plans to the business publication Handelsblatt, Anadolu Agency reports. Bosch said the cuts would be implemented in a socially responsible manner.

Reasons for the cuts

Bosch links the decision to growing competition from Chinese manufacturers and the transfer of systems development to its center in China, which works with local customers. Chinese carmakers are increasingly becoming the first customers for new technologies, including electronic steering and braking systems.

Regional finance director Mohammed Abraham said that tasks related to working with customers would no longer be carried out in Abstatt. According to him, the company needs to adjust its structure and costs in order to preserve the site’s role in the long term.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Total number of announced cuts

At the same time, the Abstatt site will retain its status as a development center. Together with the previously announced cut of 900 jobs at Bosch’s plant in Nuremberg, the total number of announced cuts in the German mobility division has reached 23,650.

In September, Bosch reported plans to eliminate approximately half of the jobs at its Nuremberg facility. Germany’s automotive industry is also under pressure due to competition from China, U.S. tariffs, and the low profitability of electric vehicles.

Read us on