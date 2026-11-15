In Johannesburg, South Africa, South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took all five Bangladesh wickets on the first day of the opening Test match. At tea, Bangladesh, who won the toss and chose to bat first, were 184/5.

Rabada’s five wickets

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Rabada had figures of 5/33 from 11 overs at tea. This was his 18th five-wicket haul in his Test career.

With the very first ball of the match, 31-year-old Rabada dismissed debutant Mahfizul Islam. The batter edged thickly, and Marco Jansen caught the ball at gully. It was the fourth time South Africa had taken a wicket with the first ball of a Test match.

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Resistance from Bangladesh batters

Rabada also dismissed Mominul Haque without scoring and bowled captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 12 runs. Bangladesh were then 22/3.

After the lunch break, the bowler took the wicket of Tanzid Hasan, who scored 67 runs, and dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim with the next ball. Towhid Hridoy was unbeaten on 66 at tea, bringing up his third consecutive Test half-century. Litton Das, who had scored 30 runs, was at the crease with him.

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