Fighting between Ethiopia’s federal forces and Tigrayan troops has intensified near the border with Eritrea in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing local media and Tigray authorities.

Fighting in two areas

According to the local outlet Ethiopia Observer, clashes were recorded in the Gual-Gemgalo and Nafra areas near the Eritrean border. The conflict-monitoring organization ACLED reported that federal forces took control of Gual-Gemgalo, a settlement between Shiraro and Badme, and advanced toward Geza-Tagaru and Sembelu.

Tensions at the border

The renewed fighting comes amid an increased military presence by Ethiopia and Eritrea along their shared border. ACLED also documented direct military clashes between the armies of the two countries.

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Tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara have intensified over Ethiopia’s efforts to gain access to the Red Sea and accusations of military support for armed groups. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday accused Eritrea of arming groups hostile to his government, while rejecting claims that Ethiopia intends to invade the neighboring country to gain sea access.

Fighting between federal forces and Tigrayan troops resumed in September, jeopardizing the peace agreement concluded in Pretoria in November 2022, which ended the two-year war in northern Ethiopia. Badme, located near the latest clashes, was at the center of the 1998–2000 border war between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In 2002, an international border commission awarded the town to Eritrea.

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