Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has agreed to play on the DP World Tour, the European golf tour, next season. BBC Sport reported this on November 17.

Tour application

According to the publication, DeChambeau successfully applied to join the European Tour before the deadline, which expired on Sunday. The Telegraph was the first to report this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

End of LIV Golf

DeChambeau joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in June 2022 along with other prominent players. He remained committed to the tour even after the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund withdrew financial support for the project in April.

Earlier this month, the golfer said he had made every effort to save LIV Golf. At the same time, the tour confirmed its intention to gradually cease operations. In May, DeChambeau denied reports that he intended to leave LIV Golf before the end of the year.

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