Brighton beat Getafe thanks to Yalcouye goal — Sky Sports News

Brighton won 1-0 away to Getafe in a Conference League match. The only goal at the Coliseum Stadium was scored by Ivory Coast midfielder Malick Yalcouye, who headed the ball into the hosts' net in the 64th minute.

Goal after Costinha's flick-on

Before the goal, Costinha flicked the ball on with his head across the face of goal, after which Yalcouye finished the attack from close range. Earlier, Jaouen Hadjam struck Brighton's woodwork twice.

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Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler made five changes to the lineup compared with the previous match, in which the team beat Manchester City 1-0. Yalcouye scored the only and winning goal in the match against Getafe.

Fifth place in the table

In the second half, Brighton substitute Ibrahim Osman could have doubled the lead but failed to convert from close range. As Sky Sports reports, after three matches the English club remains unbeaten in the tournament and sits fifth in the league phase table. Brighton have three more matches to play before the end of this stage.

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