In England, Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 at the Amex Stadium in a Premier League match and moved into second place in the standings. Diego Gomez and Pascal Gross scored the goals. Brentford were reduced to 10 men after Igor Thiago was sent off.

Gomez goal and Gross penalty

Diego Gomez opened the scoring in the 15th minute. The Paraguayan player first controlled the ball with his left foot before accurately shooting with his right past Brentford goalkeeper Kelleher.

In the first half, visiting forward Igor Thiago was shown a red card. Referee Michael Oliver initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card for pushing Chema Andres in a midfield challenge, but after VAR intervention the decision was changed to a dismissal for violent conduct.

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In the 42nd minute, Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed Luka Vuskovic by the shirt in Brentford's penalty area. Pascal Gross converted the penalty to set the final score.

Home side's advantage

In the second half, Brighton controlled the game with 73% possession. The home side had five shots on target, while Brentford did not register a single shot on target. According to The Guardian, after the break visiting coach Keith Andrews brought on Yehor Yarmoliuk and Nathan Collins.

Set pieces were one of Brentford's ways of creating danger, but Mathias Jensen's effort after a delivery ended up in Bart Verbruggen's hands. In one episode, Kevin Schade received a yellow card for pushing Vuskovic near the touchline.

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