Brighton thrashed Romania’s Universitatea Craiova 4-0 in England in a Conference League match at the American Express Stadium. Ibrahim Osman scored his first goals for the English club, netting a brace and providing an assist.

Early goal and red card

The hosts opened the scoring in the third minute. Osman finished an attack also involving Ferdi Kadioglu, Charalampos Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood. In the 33rd minute, Maxim De Cuyper intercepted the opponents’ cross-field pass and doubled Brighton’s lead with a long-range strike.

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Before the break, Universitatea Craiova were reduced to 10 men. In the 39th minute, defender Vladimir Screciu received a straight red card for a dangerous stamp on Matt O’Riley’s ankle.

Osman’s brace

In the second half, Osman assisted Kostoulas, who scored the third goal from a tight angle in the 61st minute. Two minutes later, Osman scored for the second time to set the final score. After four matches in the tournament, Brighton have 10 points, Sky Sports News reports.

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