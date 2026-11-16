On the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, Brazil presented a global roadmap for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The nearly 200-page document is intended to become a practical tool for countries planning to reduce their dependence on oil, gas and coal, Deutsche Welle reports.

The roadmap envisages a phased transition during 2028–2033. It proposes measures that take into account individual countries' dependence on fossil fuels and their financial capacities. The proposed tools include reducing subsidies for oil, gas and coal, developing solar and wind power, and cutting methane emissions.

Coalition of countries for the energy transition

The initiative complements the work of a coalition of states created after UN negotiations failed to produce a clear plan for implementing the agreement to phase out fossil fuels. In April, 57 countries held the first conference in Santa Marta, Colombia, dedicated to the practical implementation of such a transition. Participants included Canada, Norway, Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico, Australia, Germany and Vanuatu.

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The meeting discussed the development of national plans, reforming financial and trade systems, reducing subsidies, and supporting people whose work depends on fossil fuel industries. The coalition's second conference is planned for next year in Tuvalu.

Plans of individual states

After the meeting in Santa Marta, Germany, France and the Netherlands unveiled their own plans for transitioning away from fossil fuels, although they do not contain new commitments. Finland presented its roadmap during the first week of the climate summit.

Analysts at the NewClimate Institute and the Italian climate analytics center ECCO believe that the coalition will not yet have an immediate impact on negotiations, but can sustain political momentum and build up experience for future decisions. At the same time, Turkey is calling on countries to support a target of raising electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, from about 20% currently.

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