Brazil’s COP30 presidency has presented a voluntary roadmap in Brasília to end global forest loss by 2030. The document proposes that countries more rapidly use existing national and international instruments, but envisages a significant increase in funding and political efforts. This was reported by Climate Home News.

COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago said that the roadmap is not an official UN document. It was created as a practical guide for implementing the agreements reached at COP28 in Dubai, where countries agreed to halt and reverse forest loss by the end of the decade.

Measures for governments and international cooperation

The document was prepared taking into account more than 180 proposals from governments, civil society organizations, businesses and other stakeholders. At the national level, countries are encouraged to identify the drivers of deforestation, revise climate and biodiversity plans, set targets in line with available resources and implement the necessary measures.

At the international level, the roadmap calls for redirecting trade incentives that encourage forest destruction, strengthening the prosecution of cross-border environmental crimes, cooperating on forest monitoring and developing common indicators to assess progress. The next UN Global Stocktake of climate policy in 2028 is described as an important milestone.

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Need for funding

According to a UN estimate, $84.5 billion was directed toward forest protection in 2023. To achieve the target by 2030, this amount must increase to more than $300 billion annually. Nearly 90% of funding for forest conservation comes from domestic public budgets of developing countries, rather than international aid or private investment.

The roadmap proposes reducing domestic support for activities harmful to nature and creating demand for verified forest conservation results. Possible mechanisms include REDD+, the Paris Agreement carbon market and Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility initiative.

Last year, global deforestation fell by 15%, largely due to Brazil’s stricter control over the illegal expansion of cattle ranching. At the same time, countries are still significantly behind the pace needed to meet the 2030 target, according to the publication. Representatives of WWF International and Rainforest Foundation Norway emphasized that the key challenge now is the rapid practical implementation of the proposed measures.

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