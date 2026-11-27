Brazilian stock exchange operator B3, together with six major financial companies, plans to launch the Open BRL stablecoin, pegged to the Brazilian real. B3 and its partners expect to launch the platform for payments and settlement of digital asset transactions in the first quarter of 2027, CoinDesk reports.

A joint token for banks

Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, Santander, and XP have joined the project. The participants will fund the initiative and use Open BRL in their own digital asset projects, but they did not disclose investment amounts.

Banco B3 will issue the token. Each Open BRL will be backed by one real in reserves, and holders will be able to exchange tokens for reals at any time. Other financial institutions will be able to join the system from its launch.

According to B3 Vice President of Products Luiz Masagao, banks will retain their own tokens for internal use, while Open BRL is intended to enable fund transfers between institutions through B3’s infrastructure.

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Settlement of tokenized share transactions

At the initial stage, the platform will be managed by B3, while a steering committee will set rules for governance, system operations, technical standards, and pricing. Later, the partners may spin off the network into an independent company.

B3 also plans to use Open BRL to settle transactions involving tokenized shares on the digital platform it is developing. Transfers between crypto wallets may trigger smart contracts that automate settlement stages.

Dominance of dollar stablecoins

According to Brazil’s tax authority Receita Federal, the country’s citizens declared stablecoin transactions totaling 404.8 billion reals in 2025, accounting for about 80% of all declared cryptocurrency activity. Nearly 90% of this volume involved Tether’s USDT.

Masagao said the group is operating within the current rules and has informed Brazil’s central bank. Rules for crypto platforms that took effect in February require a license and treat stablecoin transactions as foreign exchange transactions. Regulators have not yet established separate licensing requirements for issuers of local stablecoins.

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