In Brazil, traders called the prices for Russian diesel, which was initially intended for delivery to the United States, unattractive. As The Moscow Times reports, citing Bloomberg, American fuel could cost less for Brazilian importers.

Offer for 1.1 million barrels

Sérgio Araújo, president of the Abicom fuel importers association, told Bloomberg that Brazilian importers had been offered at least four cargoes of Russian diesel totaling 1.1 million barrels for delivery this month.

If Brazil purchases all four cargoes, their volume will be almost twice as large as the volume of diesel the country imported from Russia in October. Traders also confirmed to Bloomberg that they had received such offers over the past week, but the prices were not competitive compared with U.S.-produced diesel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tankers changed course

Brazil covers approximately one-third of its diesel needs through imports. Demand usually rises at the end of the year, as farmers use fuel to operate machinery and carriers transport fertilizers.

The cargoes offered to Brazil were part of an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state, which Trump announced on October 9. Under this agreement, Russia was to supply more than 300,000 metric tons of fuel to the United States and other markets in October, another 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons shortly thereafter.

All tankers carrying Russian petroleum products bound for the United States changed their routes after U.S. companies refused to buy the fuel because of sanctions and legal risks.

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