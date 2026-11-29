Brazilian alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the men's giant slalom at the World Cup event in Copper Mountain, Colorado, United States. He posted a combined time of 2 minutes 21.01 seconds and secured his second victory of the season, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Advantage in the second run

After the first run, Braathen trailed Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner by 0.33 seconds. However, in the second run, the Brazilian erased the deficit and finished 0.14 seconds ahead of his rival. Brennsteiner, who led after the first run and won the Copper Mountain competition last year, finished in 2 minutes 21.15 seconds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Braathen made mistakes near the end of both runs but managed to maintain his speed in the second attempt. After finishing, he said that he had navigated the course effectively, followed his line and remained determined.

German athlete takes third place

German alpine skier Anton Grammel finished third, completing the course in 2 minutes 21.55 seconds. He was 0.54 seconds behind the winner and climbed onto the podium from fourth place after the first run. For Pinheiro Braathen, the victory was his fourth consecutive win in giant slalom.

Read us on