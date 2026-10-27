In Brazil, the passports of right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro have been cancelled after he said he had been barred from leaving the country. Buenos Aires Times reports. According to the publication, as of Tuesday there were no official records of Bolsonaro leaving Brazil, and his whereabouts remained unclear.

On Monday, Bolsonaro posted a video on social media in which he said that a Supreme Court judge had banned him from leaving the country and ordered him to surrender his passports. He said he would comply with the order, but had not done so by Tuesday afternoon.

Statements about a possible departure

An anonymous police source told AFP that Bolsonaro's passports had been cancelled. Argentina's Ministry of National Security and the country's migration authorities also denied local media reports that he had allegedly entered Argentina.

According to Flávio Bolsonaro himself, the requirement to surrender his passports was linked to a comment by his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is in the United States. Two days before the election, Eduardo said on a US podcast that he would support his brother leaving the country in the event of a defeat. Flávio Bolsonaro said he had no intention of leaving Brazil, promised to surrender his passports and defend himself against the restrictions imposed on him.

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After the election

The 45-year-old Bolsonaro lost the presidential election held on Sunday to incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He refused to acknowledge defeat, said he intended to challenge the result in court, and complained about extended voting hours and social payments announced during the campaign.

His party and allies, according to Buenos Aires Times, recognized the voting result. AFP also recorded a motorcade leaving Bolsonaro's residence in Brasília, but was unable to establish whether the senator was in one of the vehicles.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino separately instructed police to investigate possible foreign financing of Bolsonaro's election campaign and alleged interference from abroad, including manipulation on social media.

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