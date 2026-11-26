Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie said they had settled out of court a long-running legal dispute over the sale of Jolie's stake in the French winery Château Miraval, which they bought together. The actors did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

“We have settled the matter out of court in the best interests of our family and will not comment further,” the statement said, as quoted by Channel NewsAsia. The statement also stressed that comments by unnamed sources in the media did not come from either them or people close to them.

The dispute over Château Miraval

During the court battle, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to an entity of Stoli Group, the producer of Stolichnaya vodka. In court documents, Pitt argued that the sale violated an agreement under which both parties had to approve such decisions in advance.

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In a countersuit, Jolie accused her former husband of vindictiveness. She had previously also stated in court documents that Pitt had refused to buy out her stake because she would not agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Her legal team believed that the document was intended to prevent public statements about alleged domestic violence.

The divorce was finalized in 2024

Pitt and Jolie, who have six children, separated in 2016 after 12 years of being together. Their divorce was finalized in 2024. The couple began their relationship after filming the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” together.

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