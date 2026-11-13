Brent crude oil futures returned to the level of $96 per barrel amid rising geopolitical risks around Iran and fading optimism over possible peace agreements. In early trading on Friday, oil prices recovered after falling at the beginning of November.

Geopolitical risks for the market

As OilPrice reports, US President Donald Trump made it clear that he does not need a deal with Iran. At the same time, the publication writes about increased Israeli pressure to resume military strikes on Tehran.

Quotes were also affected by worsening prospects for a peaceful settlement of the war waged by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine, and several Houthi strikes on pumping stations in Saudi Arabia. According to OilPrice, these factors call into question the International Energy Agency's expectations of an oil supply surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

OPEC forecast for demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintained its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 at 180,000 barrels per day. At the same time, OPEC raised its estimate for the increase in global consumption in 2027 to 2.55 million barrels per day.

This forecast was published despite weaker demand in China and growing supplies from countries outside OPEC.

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