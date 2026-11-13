Brent crude rose by more than 1% on Thursday—to around $94 per barrel—after a post by U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran. The previous day, quotations briefly fell below $90 per barrel. As OilPrice reports, Brent has declined by around 20% overall from its late-October peak of $118 amid expectations of de-escalation in the Middle East and U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

The publication notes that oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and from the Middle East have returned to nearly pre-war levels in recent weeks. At the same time, growing shipping volumes do not mean that the danger to navigation has decreased.

According to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, cited by Reuters, 37 attacks on vessels were recorded in the Strait of Hormuz area in October—the highest monthly figure since the war began on February 28. At least 10 vessels were struck in the first ten days of November, OilPrice writes.

The International Energy Agency estimated that by mid-October, transporting a barrel of oil from the Persian Gulf to Asia on a large tanker cost more than $37. This was more than five times the pre-war level. High insurance premiums and freight rates, according to the publication, continue to increase oil export costs.

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Washington’s and Tehran’s positions

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the United States does not need a deal with Iran. Following this, Brent rose to around $94 per barrel, CNBC reported. Earlier, the U.S. president said that new strikes on Iran were not currently needed, but that the United States was ready for a new military campaign if necessary.

Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Al Jazeera that Tehran is awaiting Washington’s response to seven conditions for starting peace talks. Among them, he named the lifting of the U.S. blockade in the Gulf of Oman, an end to hostilities on all fronts, and the unfreezing of Iranian funds. Ghalibaf also said that the navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war rules.

According to Signal Ocean data cited by Cyprus Shipping News, on November 6 the daily earnings of supertankers on the Persian Gulf–China route stood at around $1.29 million, down 4.8% over the week. However, rates remained significantly higher than before the war began.

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