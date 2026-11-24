Brentford thrashed Everton 4-0 in a Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on November 23, 2026. As Sky Sports reports, Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice in the first half, while Everton played with a man down from the 40th minute after James Tarkowski was sent off.

Lewis-Potter's brace

The hosts opened the scoring midway through the first half: Jadon Anthony created the opportunity for Lewis-Potter, whose deflected shot went past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Four minutes later, Lewis-Potter scored again. Following a free-kick, his first effort was blocked, but the player took another shot and the ball changed direction again after a deflection.

Towards the end of the first half, Tarkowski was initially shown a yellow card for a foul on Yehor Yarmoliuk. After reviewing the incident via VAR, the referee changed the punishment to a red card.

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Two more goals after the break

At the start of the second half, Everton head coach David Moyes brought on Jack Grealish, who made his first appearance after being left out of the team squad last month. However, this did not change the course of the match.

In the 67th minute, Vitaly Janelt scored Brentford's third goal with a long-range strike into the top corner from around 25 yards. In stoppage time, substitute Fabio Carvalho set the final score by converting a corner delivery. Thanks to the victory, Brentford moved up to sixth place in the table, ahead of Everton, who dropped to ninth.

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