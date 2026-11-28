In Manchester, Brentford claimed their first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford since 1937. Callum Wilson scored twice, while Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge of the Manchester club ended in defeat. BBC Sport reports.

Wilson's brace and late goals

Wilson opened the scoring after breaking away from Lenny Yoro, before scoring again following a pass from Dango Ouattara. In the 52nd minute, the forward was replaced by Kevin Schade due to an injury, the nature of which was not specified.

Schade scored Brentford's final goal late in the match. Defender Kristoffer Ajer also scored a late goal. Ouattara provided an assist for the first goal and, after a pass from Mikkel Damsgaard, set up Wilson in an attack that ended with the forward's second goal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Player ratings

Mikkel Damsgaard received Brentford's highest rating from BBC Sport — nine out of 10. The article's author noted his role in creating the first goal and the pass after which Ouattara developed the attack before Wilson's second goal.

Wilson, Ouattara, Jadon Anthony, Mamadou Sangare and Ajer each received eight points. Manchester United's lowest ratings — four points each — went to Lenny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez. Yoro failed to keep up with Wilson for the first goal, while Martinez, who played at left-back, was substituted at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee each received six points. Harry Maguire hit the crossbar in the first half and also had dangerous chances near the opposition goal, but the home side's defence failed to cope with Brentford's attacks.

Read us on