British tennis player Henry Patten has ended his partnership with Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and will play doubles with fellow Briton Neal Skupski in 2027. During their time together, Patten and Heliovaara won three Grand Slam tournament titles.

Decision after the ATP Finals

As reported by Sky Sports News, Patten called Heliovaara on Friday and informed him of his decision not to continue playing together next year. According to the Finnish tennis player, they had agreed in the autumn to continue playing together.

Last week, Patten and Heliovaara celebrated being named the men's doubles team of the year at the ATP Finals. In July, they won Wimbledon together for the second time.

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New partners for 2027

Heliovaara wrote on his blog that Patten's decision came as a surprise to him. He called the two and a half years of playing with the Briton the best period of his career, but said that after the conversation he felt disappointed and angry.

The Finnish tennis player also confirmed that he will play with Briton Julian Cash in 2027. Patten will form a partnership with Skupski.

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