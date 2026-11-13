The United Kingdom, Italy and Denmark called for a more comprehensive and systematic approach to combating illegal migration and the criminal activity that facilitates it. The leaders' joint statement was released after the European Political Community summit held in Dublin.

A joint approach along migration routes

In a joint statement, the leaders confirmed their intention to support reducing the scale of illegal migration to Europe and within the continent, Anadolu Agency reports.

They stressed the need for a comprehensive, systematic approach along all illegal migration routes, based on the priorities identified earlier in Yerevan. Several other countries also supported the document.

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Borders, returns and data exchange

The statement notes the importance of preparedness and effective measures to preserve border integrity. The identified areas include countering disinformation, developing innovation and strengthening cooperation along migration routes.

The leaders also emphasized the need for effective return and readmission procedures, broader cross-border information exchange and compliance with international conventions as the basis for protection. They confirmed their intention to continue international cooperation, including with the European Union and the Council of Europe.

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