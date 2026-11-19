Britain wants to expand defense-industrial cooperation with Turkey and explore opportunities for the joint development and production of defense technologies. British Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said this in written responses to Anadolu Agency during a visit to Ankara.

Joint defense projects

According to Pollard, the agreement on Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets marked an important milestone in relations between the two countries, but British plans are not limited to this program. London views Turkey as an important long-term partner in defense and industry.

The purpose of the minister's visit was to advance the UK-Turkey security and defense partnership, which the leaders of the two countries signed in July at the NATO summit in Ankara. One priority was the work of the Turkish-British Defence Industry Council, established to identify cooperation opportunities and remove obstacles to joint projects.

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Interaction between manufacturers

Pollard also said that Britain seeks to strengthen ties between British and Turkish companies and their supply chains. He expressed hope that the visit would promote practical cooperation in the coming months and years.

Commenting on possible interaction between Turkey's Kaan fighter jet program and the Global Combat Air Programme, GCAP, the minister noted that they have separate requirements and development plans. Decisions on GCAP, he said, will be made by Britain, Italy and Japan.

Pollard called Turkey an indispensable NATO ally and said that its military strength, industrial capabilities and strategic location will become increasingly important for European security. He added that Britain wants to work with Turkey to strengthen NATO, enhance the Alliance's deterrence and contribute to Europe's role in Euro-Atlantic security.

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