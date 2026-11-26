In the United Kingdom, drivers aged 70 and over may be required to undergo an eyesight test every three years, or risk losing their driving licence. According to BBC News, ministers may recommend this step in a new road safety strategy expected in the coming weeks.

New requirements for older drivers

Currently, Britons over the age of 70 must renew their driving licence every three years, but they only need to confirm themselves that their eyesight meets the requirements. Under the new approach, drivers would have to regularly prove that they meet minimum eyesight standards.

To legally drive a car in the United Kingdom, a person must be able to read a standard number plate from a distance of 20 metres. Glasses or contact lenses may be used if necessary.

Who may be affected by the changes

About 6.5 million people aged over 70 in the United Kingdom hold driving licences, including 1.6 million who are aged 80 or older. The proposals are being considered following consultations on updating rules for older drivers, which began at the start of last year.

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Dennis Reed, a representative of the Silver Voices organisation, called the choice of the age threshold discriminatory. At the same time, he said that the organisation generally does not oppose regular eyesight tests for elderly drivers.

The United Kingdom's National Health Service provides free eyesight tests to people aged 60 and over, but they are not detailed enough to confirm fitness to drive. The BBC reports that authorities are also considering making these examinations more thorough.

The Department for Transport stressed that no final decision on mandatory tests for drivers aged 70 and over has yet been made, and the department continues to analyse the consultation results.

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