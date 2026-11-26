In the United Kingdom, the government will gain the right to be consulted on European Union legislative proposals under new agreements on agri-food trade and the emissions trading system. At the same time, the country will have no voting rights or formal role in decision-making in Brussels, Politico Europe reports.

The details of the arrangements are set out in legal texts published ahead of the introduction in parliament of the Cutting Costs (European Partnership) bill. This bill is intended to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached at the UK-EU summit last week.

Consultations without voting rights

Both agreements allow the British side to express its position on relevant EU legislative initiatives at the drafting stage, including through expert discussions and committee meetings. However, London will not participate in the EU’s formal decision-making process.

Joel Reland, a senior research fellow at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, compared this mechanism with the approach applied to Switzerland. According to him, Switzerland can take part in the early stages of consultations on legislation but must independently apply the relevant rules. Reland said this would give parliament “some nominal ability to resist”.

As the outlet writes, French negotiators initially objected to consultation powers for Britain, but supported them on the eve of the summit.

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Terms of the agreements

The agri-food agreement provides for the United Kingdom to align with most EU sanitary and phytosanitary rules, which is expected to eliminate the need for costly border controls. The emissions trading system agreement is intended to reconnect the British and European carbon markets so that companies on both sides avoid paying carbon taxes.

The legal text of the agri-food agreement confirms exemptions from regulatory alignment concerning exports of live animals, the illegal movement of pets, and plants bred using precision breeding methods. Transitional mechanisms are envisaged for novel foods, pesticides, and organic products.

The document also contains a provision allowing the agri-food agreement to be terminated after 10 years. If the arrangement is cancelled, either party will have to pay reasonable and proportionate costs for restoring border infrastructure.

The United Kingdom will retain all revenue from its own emissions trading system and will independently determine how to spend it. At the same time, it will pay an operational contribution to the EU food safety system and an additional participation fee of 4% of that contribution.

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